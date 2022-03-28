Norfolk high school students growing veg for food bank
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Students have created a school allotment to grow produce for their local food bank.
They have transformed a derelict area of the school grounds at Diss High School in conjunction with the Papillon Project, an educational charity which works with secondary schools and sixth form colleges in Norfolk to inspire young people to grow their own food for themselves and their local community.
Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, Lt Col Ian Lonsdale, visited the 1,200-pupil school as students planted 32 native tree saplings from the Woodland Trust on behalf of Prince Charles, to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.
Around 40 students, staff and allotment holders from Diss help out on the plot, which will grow fresh vegetables for the town's foodbank.
High school head Tammy Glaister said pupils learned teamwork, while success with projects on the garden helped to boost their confidence.
Students have also planned a new sunflower garden to show solidarity with Ukraine.