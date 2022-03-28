News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk high school students growing veg for food bank

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:15 PM March 28, 2022
The Norfolk Lord Lieutenant visited Diss high school to plant trees on their allotment PICTURE: CHA

Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk Lt Col Ian Lonsdale with students from Diss High School on their allotment - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Students have created a school allotment to grow produce for their local food bank.

They have transformed a derelict area of the school grounds at Diss High School in conjunction with the Papillon Project, an educational charity which works with secondary schools and sixth form colleges in Norfolk to inspire young people to grow their own food for themselves and their local community.

The Norfolk Lord Lieutenant visited Diss high school to plant trees on their allotment PICTURE: CHA

Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, Lt Col Ian Lonsdale halps with a tree - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, Lt Col Ian Lonsdale, visited the 1,200-pupil school as students planted 32 native tree saplings from the Woodland Trust on behalf of Prince Charles, to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Around 40 students, staff and allotment holders from Diss help out on the plot, which will grow fresh vegetables for the town's foodbank.

The Norfolk Lord Lieutenant visited Diss high school to plant trees on their allotment PICTURE: CHA

Diss High School students have been growing vegetables for the town's foodbank. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

High school head Tammy Glaister said pupils learned teamwork, while success with projects on the garden helped to boost their confidence. 

Students have also planned a new sunflower garden to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The Norfolk Lord Lieutenant visited Diss high school to plant trees on their allotment PICTURE: CHA

Students at Diss High School have been growing fruit and vegetables for the town's foodbank - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Norfolk Lord Lieutenant visited Diss high school to plant trees on their allotment PICTURE: CHA

Students at work on the allotments at Diss High School - Credit: Charlotte Bond


