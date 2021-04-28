Pupils’ activities see 1,000 trees planted in school’s name

Published: 12:54 PM April 28, 2021

Pupils at Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy taking part in World Earth Day activities. - Credit: St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust

A Norfolk school has seen 1,000 trees being planted in its name after a company was impressed with pupils' celebrations of World Earth Day.

Pupils at Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy, part of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, dressed in blue and green and took part in activities, including planting sunflower seeds and designing posters to promote keeping our planet safe for the future.

Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy pupils dressed in green and blue and created a human college of the globe. - Credit: St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust

The highlight of the day was a playground collage of the world, using the pupils as the blue seas and green land.

Headteacher Moira Croskell said: “We shared our World Earth Day story on our school Facebook page and tagged in a company called Majority who agreed to plant 1,000 trees across the globe in our school's name.

World Earth Day learning at Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust

“The children and parents are delighted that we have been able to do our bit to help make a difference to our planet.”

Majority, a UK electrical sound company originally from Cambridge, runs a project to plant trees and support protection of the rainforests.

Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy planting sunflower seeds. - Credit: St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust



