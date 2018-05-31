Search

School merger will allow staff to share skills, says headteacher

PUBLISHED: 15:58 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 19 May 2020

Dickleburgh Pre School could merge with Dickleburgh Primary. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Schools would benefit from sharing staff and skills if they are merged, a headteacher has said.

The East of England and North East London Headteacher Board Meeting is set to discuss whether Dickleburgh Pre-School should become part of the Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy, which is run by The Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

Head of Dickleburgh Primary, Moira Croskell, said: “We work extremely closely with the on-site pre-school and we always have done.

“The children and staff come into the school and take part in assemblies and put displays up with the rest of the classes.

“Nothing will change for the parents at either school but it will allow the pre-school staff to be part of a wider network and work in other schools within the map.

“Both schools have been awarded oustanding by Ofsted so there is real opportunity for the staff to share their good practice in our other schools.”

The merger is to be decided on May 21.

