Growing pupil numbers sees village pre-school merge with primary

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM May 19, 2021   
Dickleburgh Pre-School headteacher Moira Croskell and manager Sue Brown with pupils.

Dickleburgh Pre-School headteacher Moira Croskell and manager Sue Brown with pupils. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

A growing village pre-school that has seen a five-fold increase in pupil numbers has officially merged with its neighbouring primary school. 

Dickleburgh Pre-School has joined forces with Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy, joining the Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

Founded by a committee of parents and school leaders in 2010, the pre-school began with 12 children and two staff. Today it boasts 53 children and seven staff.

The south Norfolk village looks set to see its population increase significantly in coming years after 17 potential housing development sites identified in the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

Dickleburgh Pre-School headteacher Moira Croskell, Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, manager Sue Brown

Dickleburgh Pre-School headteacher Moira Croskell, with Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, manager Sue Brown and pupils outside new the schools new cabin. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

Headteacher Moira Croskell said the merger made sense as both schools work closely. “It makes the transition for pupils easy and effective and the lovely thing is, we already know the parents, the children and their past education while attending the pre-school,” she said.

The pre-school has just added a third extension to its teaching cabin making more room for the incoming pre-school pupils for 2021.

