Pupils come together online to sing their thanks to teachers

Pupils at Dickleburgh Primary Academy sing 'Looking to the Rainbow' online to thank their teachers. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Archant

Four schools in Norfolk got pupils together online to record a specially written song thanking their teachers during lockdown.

Pupils at Horsford Church of England VA Primary sing 'Looking to the Rainbow' online to thank their teachers. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Pupils at Horsford Church of England VA Primary sing 'Looking to the Rainbow' online to thank their teachers. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Dickelburgh Primary Academy, Horsford Church of England VA Primary, Sandringham & West Newton Primary, and Ditchingham & Gillingham Primary Academy all recorded the song ‘Looking to the Rainbow’.

Both key worker children still attending school and their classmates at home performed the song that was written to share hope during coronavirus closures. The results were shared on YouTube to coincide with Thank a Teacher Day on May 20.

Pupils at Dickleburgh Primary Academy sing 'Looking to the Rainbow' online to thank their teachers. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Pupils at Dickleburgh Primary Academy sing 'Looking to the Rainbow' online to thank their teachers. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Moira Croskell, headteacher of Dickleburgh Primary Academy, said: “Sharing this with our parents and children this week has made us feel like a school family coming together again after so long apart.”

Paul Dunning, director of education for the Diocese of Norwich said: “I’m delighted to see our schools using this song of hope with their own communities as part of the Faith at Home campaign.”

• Watch the pupils at Dickleburgh Primary Academy

• Watch the pupils at Horsford Primary

• Watch the pupils at Sandringham & West Newton Primary

• Watch the pupils at Ditchingham & Gillingham Primary Academy