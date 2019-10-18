Search

Early GCSE results show six in 10 Norfolk students scored pass in English and maths

18 October, 2019 - 06:00
Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than six in 10 students sitting their GCSEs in Norfolk in 2019 achieved a passing grade in English and maths, early results show.

The Department for Education released provisional results for this summer's exams on Thursday, with validated results due to be released in the new year.

The data, which covered state-funded schools, shows that of the 7,638 students who sat their GCSEs in the county this summer, 62.7pc achieved grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - the equivalent of A* to C in the old grading system.

It was slightly below the national average of 64.6pc, but slightly above last year's provisional result for Norfolk of 62pc.

There were six schools where more than three quarters (75pc) of pupils achieved 9 to 4 grades in English and maths, including Wymondham College (83.5pc), Notre Dame High School in Norwich (81.2pc), Hethersett Academy (80.6pc) and Aylsham High School (76.7pc).

High performing students at Watton Academy celebrate their GCSE results. From left, Jessica Bower, Lily Lawler, Sidal Dilek, Megan Evans, Charlie Parrott, Ralph Garrod and Adam Lucas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHigh performing students at Watton Academy celebrate their GCSE results. From left, Jessica Bower, Lily Lawler, Sidal Dilek, Megan Evans, Charlie Parrott, Ralph Garrod and Adam Lucas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The county's progress 8 score - used to measure how much progress pupils have made between key stage two exams and GCSEs - was -0.01, the same as in 2018.

This means pupils in the county are making roughly as much progress as the government expects them to (indicated by a score of 0).

The provisional data revealed a number of schools in Norfolk where pupils achieved well above government expectations, including Ormiston Venture Academy, which had a progress 8 score of 0.7, Long Stratton High School (0.43), Jane Austen College in Norwich (0.3) and Thetford Academy, which saw its progress 8 score jump from -0.1 in 2018 to 0.22 this year.

But there were some which fell significantly short of progress standards - Caister Academy, King's Lynn Academy and City Academy Norwich were among those which had progress 8 scores below -0.5.

Students at Norwich School celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Norwich SchoolStudents at Norwich School celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Norwich School

It is just a few years since Norfolk was being slammed by the schools inspectorate Ofsted for poor performance, with too many schools deemed to be failing and poor attainment across the board.

But the county has seen a change of fortune in the past five years, with just over four in five schools now rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted and exam results showing year-on-year progress.

