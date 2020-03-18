Search

College plant 30 trees in fight against climate change

PUBLISHED: 15:36 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 18 March 2020

Dereham Sixth Form staff and students have planted a variety of trees including plum, silver birch and rowan. Picture: Dereham Sixth Form

Dereham Sixth Form staff and students have planted a variety of trees including plum, silver birch and rowan. Picture: Dereham Sixth Form

Sixth form college plant 30 trees after pledging to help environment.

Dereham Sixth Form staff and students have planted a variety of trees including plum, silver birch and rowan. Picture: Dereham Sixth FormDereham Sixth Form staff and students have planted a variety of trees including plum, silver birch and rowan. Picture: Dereham Sixth Form

Dereham Sixth Form staff and students have planted a variety of trees including plum, silver birch and rowan.

The trees are being planted after the Sixth Form, along with its partner school, Northgate, after joining forces with the Woodland Trust for its Big Climate Fightback campaign.

A spokesperson from Dereham Sixthform said: “At the beginning of December we shared the news that we had joined the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback campaign and had started by planting a plum tree in our field.

“Callum, Ilana and Alice joined Mrs Iwanczyk in planting the 30 saplings that arrived from the trust. We look forward to the years to come as we watch these trees grow.

“This tree is just the start, with more trees coming in March. As a College we’re trying to help in any way we can.”

