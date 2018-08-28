College holds presentation evening to celebrate achievements of former students

Dereham Sixth Form College. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

A college has welcomed back its former students at a presentation evening to celebrate their achievements.

Dereham Sixth Form College’s (DSFC) 2018 leavers were presented with their A Level and BTEC examination certificates, with each individual’s subjects read out along with what they have been doing since leaving DSFC.

Thirty-eight students from the year group also achieved the status of Norfolk Scholar, a special recognition given by the county council to students who achieve a high points score by getting the equivalent of ABB or higher in their qualifications.

This year’s Norfolk Scholars attained their status through the study of almost every subject offered by the college and the whole year group have now gone on to wide-ranging destinations including university, apprenticeships and volunteer work.

Five special college awards were also given to recipients Kevin Chow, Roos Woodrow, Milly Chapman, Olly Rose and Carla Hill.