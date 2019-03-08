'Just follow the rules, it's not hard': Your reactions to high school 'tight trousers' row

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School, with her mum, Theresa Lee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A pair of "tight" school trousers which saw a 14-year-old threatened with isolation have sparked fierce debate on the issue of uniform policies.

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theresa Lee was outraged after her daughter Francesca Negus, a pupil at Dereham Neatherd High School, was told to choose between isolation and an alternative pair of trousers after hers was said to be "too tight".

The issue of school uniforms and compliance with guidelines has prompted a huge reaction on social media with strong opinions on both sides.

In support of Francesca and her mother, Facebook user Sarah Elizabeth Page said: "They are teenagers, They are finding themselves. This is all just another part of learning. It's a shame schools can't inspire individuality."

Kerri Wade said: "I agree on a uniform but schools have taking it way too far! As long as it's smart and black shoes and trousers why should it matter."

Heather Edmondson said schools were responding to uniform breaches in a "pathetic" way. "It's so stupid, how can education be stopped for something so pathetic."

Jamie Watts adding that there was "no difference from members of staff wearing skinny jeans to work".

Mel Meen said schools needed to be "realistic about affordability and the fit". "One size does not fit all. What looks good on one student will look ridiculous on another. There need to be some flexibility."

Brittany Narbett said: "Isolated from working in a class away from the lesson can effect [sic] the actual learning. Sitting in lesson with your trousers too tight or short doesn't effect [sic] nor have an impact in learning or anyone else's learning."

While some leapt to the family's defence, many sided with the school and agreed with the disciplinary approach.

Liz Fleming said complying with school uniform policies was "good discipline".

"Why is it that kids are calling the shots and parents are backing them up? It's school uniform, everyone wears the same that's the whole idea," she said.

Nicola Cohen said: "Just follow the rules and you won't have a problem. It's not hard. Pathetic."

Dionne Connew agreed, saying "rules are rules". "There are many professions where a uniform is required to be worn, just get on with it."

Lena Silveira said: "It's called uniform for a reason. So everyone is the same. Not pimping the uniform to your own personal taste."

Jenny Nicholas said: "Letting your daughter wear skin tight trousers to school brings her unnecessary attention...just wear the uniform...she's still a child."

Beryl Watts said: "This is why schools have a uniform so pupils don't wear inappropriate clothing, why make a big deal about it when you know it's not the uniform."