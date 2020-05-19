Search

High school keeps ‘good’ Ofsted rating after becoming academy

PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 19 May 2020

An inspection was carried out at Dereham Neathered High School by the education watchdog between February 25 and 26. Photo: Matthew Usher

Archant

A mid Norfolk high school has kept hold of its ‘good’ Ofsted rating after a recent inspection.

Inspectors visited Dereham Neatherd High School between February 25 and 26.

The inspection at the Enrich Learning Trust school, which has 1,161 students, was the first since it became an academy in March 2017.

A report, published after the visit, rated the school good and said: “Leaders want pupils to leave school as confident, well-educated young people.”

The report also spoke of the “calm and orderly atmosphere in classrooms”, and said: “Pupils have positive attitudes to learning as they want to do well. They are polite and friendly, most conduct themselves well.”

Other praise included the number of activities and trips available to pupils, disruptions to lessons being “rare” and the feedback of students feeling safe in school.

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd, said: “I am delighted with our recent Ofsted inspection and report that recognises the brilliant work of our team of staff and the excellent behaviour and attitudes of our pupils.

“The inspectors saw how ambitious we are for the young people in our care as well as the calm and positive atmosphere in the school. We’ve worked hard to establish this working environment and to have it officially noted by Ofsted is very pleasing.

“We are committed to making the school even better and striving to ensure every single pupil achieves their best in their time at Neatherd.”

In the report, Ofsted said in order for the school to improve leaders needed to make better use of available resources when teaching pupils and better explain its approach to managing behaviour to both students and parents.

Chief executive of Enrich Learning Trust Russell Boulton said: “The trust would like to thank the staff and governors, parents and pupils for their part in the continued success of the school and for making Dereham Neatherd such an exciting and high quality learning environment.”

Ofsted describe a ‘good’ school as one that provides well for the needs of its pupils and prepares them effectively for the next stage of their education or employment.

Dereham Neatherd High School will receive a one-day short inspection every four years, or a full inspection if the school’s performance changes dramatically.

