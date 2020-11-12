Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

One year group at a high school is isolating for the next 12 days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Dereham Neatherd High School, on Norwich Road, has confirmed one year seven pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Chris Smith said the pupil developed symptoms last weekend and “has not attended school since”.

Mr Smith asked all students in the same year group to isolate “as a precautionary measure”.

He said: “We have identified pupils who are likely to have been in close contact with the pupil whilst at school and they have been notified separately to this letter. We know that you may find this situation concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that the action we are taking is to lower the chances of your son/daughter being exposed to the virus and that for most people, and particularly children, coronavirus is a mild illness.”