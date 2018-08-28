Can you help this Norfolk high school with its garden renovation?

Pupils at Dereham Neatherd High School with plants which were donated after its garden was vandalised earlier this year. The school is asking for donations of second-hand materials and tools to help revamp the garden. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL Archant

At this time of year many gardeners are shelving their tools for the colder months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But a Norfolk teacher has this week launched a new appeal on behalf of his school’s gardening club to get it spruced up for spring.

Stewart Anderson, who runs the gardening club at Dereham Neatherd High School, is spearheading a long-term plan to revamp the school’s garden to turn it into an outdoor educational site.

It will provide organic produce for the school canteen, food technology lessons and use for the community.

He said he was inspired by a trip to Reepham High School, where he saw the school’s well-tended garden and the recycled and reclaimed materials used to furnish it.

“This is designed to push education on sustainability by reusing things and growing our own food,” he said.

“We are targeting it at students who may not be excelling academically but still want to get involved with things in the school.

“It is the winter and not much is growing at the moment but I am trying to keep the kids interested by planning for the spring.

“I am working on the construction side of the project over the winter so we are ready for the new planting season.”

To support the project, Mr Anderson and the gardening club are appealing for donations of materials and resources.

These include building materials such as wooden pallets, planks and sleepers, tools such as shovels, spades, rakes and watering cans, and items to use for planters such as old baths, sinks, tyres or even horse boxes.

The club – which is trying to use as many second-hand and reclaimed materials as possible in the revamp – has asked that any donated materials be dropped off at the school off Norwich Road.

Community spirit has already helped Dereham Neatherd’s garden once this year, with businesses and residents coming together in support after its polytunnel was vandalised, destroying hundreds of hours of hard work.

Plants on the allotment were also ripped up and planting beds disrupted in the incident in the summer half term holiday.

Many people were so moved by the event that they quickly offered help, leading the school to thanks its “wonderful community” for the support offered.