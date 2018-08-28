How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

School attainment at GCSE level in Suffolk is on the rise, according to new figures.

Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Department for Education released Key Stage 4 data for all schools in Suffolk yesterday, revealing how pupils performed at GCSE level for the 2017-18 academic year.

The figures show an steep rise in Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - from 0.01 in 2016-17 to 0.08 in 2017-18. This is above the average for England state-funded schools at -0.02. The Progress 8 score is based on pupil’s average performance across 8 key subjects compared to their attainment at Key Stage 2.

It means 64% of students in Suffolk are now achieving the expected standard in English and Maths, putting Suffolk in the top third of local authorities in England. The county has risen from 67th in 2016 to 42nd our of 151 local authorities ranked on Progress 8 scores.

Figures also show that 41.3% of pupils achieved a grade of 5 or above in English and Maths GCSE in Suffolk, which is above the national average of 40.2%.

Of the 7155 pupils in Suffolk who took their GCSEs in 2016, 6820 (or 95%) are staying in further education or entering employment, above the national average for state-funded secondary schools in England (94%).

Among the schools with the highest Progess 8 scores are Debeham, Stradbroke, Northgate, Bungay and Copleston High Schools as well as East Point Academy in Lowestoft County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

Julia Upton, headteacher at Debenham High School, said: “We are very pleased about the performance of our students in the 2018 exam season. Our staff have understood the changes to the new GCSEs but more than that have been building up the children over their five year journey to be confident and resilient individuals.

John Axtell, headteacher of Stradbroke High School Picture: STRADBROKE HIGH SCHOOL John Axtell, headteacher of Stradbroke High School Picture: STRADBROKE HIGH SCHOOL

“It is good to see the tide is turning for the children of Suffolk,” she added.

Rowena Mackie headteacher at Northgate said: “We were delighted with the outcomes achieved by our Year 11 pupils last year.

“This reflects the hard work and determination of our pupils – they were a year group who took real responsibility for their learning, responding to teacher feedback, and taking the opportunities on offer for after school support and revision.”

Stradbroke High School headteacher John Axtell thanked his staff for all their hard work.

Left to right: Maddie Coombes, Ed Harley and Lizi Bolton celebrate their outstanding GCSE results at Ixworth Free School Picture: GREGG BROWN Left to right: Maddie Coombes, Ed Harley and Lizi Bolton celebrate their outstanding GCSE results at Ixworth Free School Picture: GREGG BROWN

He said: “We are delighted with the fact the progress 8 figures show that students at our school, regardless of their starting point, come out with a really good set of results so they can go on to be successful in the future.

“We know, whatever their level of ability, students come in at, they are able to leave here and use their education to give them a successful future.

“We are a very small school, we know our students incredibly well and they get individual attention.

“We offer them a caring and nurturing environment, and that gives them security so that they can concentrate on their studies.

Students at Ixworth Free School celebrate a number of top 9 grades on GCSE results day Picture: GREGG BROWN Students at Ixworth Free School celebrate a number of top 9 grades on GCSE results day Picture: GREGG BROWN

“We have an incredibly hardworking and dedicated team of teachers who work really well with the parents.”

Bungay High School headteacher, Angelo Goduti, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their fantastic academic achievements.

“Given the high standards of teaching at Bungay High School coupled with excellent student learning, behaviour and commitment, these came as no surprise. Our Progress 8 score reflects the fact that students achieved extremely well across the curriculum. We are delighted that 67% of students achieved a Grade 4+ in both English and Maths.”

Mark Barrow, headteacher at Ixworth Free School said he was delighted the school ranks high with its Progress 8 results.

He said: “Our Progress 8 score of 0.39 demonstrates that our students performed above national standards and exceeded their perceived potential last summer, even with the more demanding GCSEs.”

Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said Suffolk was ‘closing the attainment gap’.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all the pupils, teachers, support partners and parents across the county for their hard work which is reflected in achieving these excellent results.

“We are delighted that more students in Suffolk are achieving the expected standards in English and Maths at GCSE compared with last year, closing the attainment gap.

“The performance of Suffolk students is now at the national level.

“Suffolk’s GCSE and A Level results have been consistently high year on year and through our Raising the Bar programme, we are continuing to help schools across the county to drive up standards to ensure every child in Suffolk can achieve their full potential.”