Mid Norfolk Cross Country trials: Can you spot your child in our photo gallery?

Neatherd High School in Dereham hosted the mid Norfolk cross-country trials. Six schools were involved: Neatherd, Northgate High, Wayland Academy, Iceni Academy, Litcham High and Attleborough High. Picture: MARION BROUGHTON Archant

An annual 35-year-old sporting event welcomed 150 pupils from across mid Norfolk to Dereham.

The Mid Norfolk Cross Country trials took place at Neatherd High School on January 13, with six schools from the region taking part.

A Neatherd spokesperson said: "We were blessed with good weather and some very helpful volunteers in an event that went effortlessly.

"Neatherd has hosted the event since pre-1985, utilising the excellent cross country facilities provided by Neatherd moor."

Pupils from both Dereham schools, Neatherd High and Northgate High, were joined by other runners from Wayland Academy in Watton, Iceni Academy in Thetford, Litcham High near Dereham, and Attleborough High in Attleborough.

The top eight finishers from each different race have now qualified to represent mid Norfolk in the county trials held at Langley Secondary on January 22. The 48 runners heading to Langley will be hoping to qualify for nationals later in the year.

