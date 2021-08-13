News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Plight of seals inspires school art made from 4,000 plastic bottle tops

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:38 PM August 13, 2021   
Sidestrand Hall school Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture

Plight of seals getting plastic frisbees stuck around their necks inspired school artworks. - Credit: Composite Prime

Pupils from two Norfolk schools have created thought-provoking artworks using plastic bottle tops as part of a campaign to raise awareness about plastic waste.

Sidestrand Hall School in Cromer and Mousehold Infant & Nursery School in Norwich collected a combined 3,804 bottle tops to create artworks in a nationwide competition run by recycled plastic firm Composite Prime.

Mousehold Infant & Nursery School mural Save Our Oceans.

Mousehold Infant & Nursery School mural Save Our Oceans, featuring the 'Mousehold Mermaid'. - Credit: Composite Prime

Sidestrand has made the top 10 finalists for its Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture, featuring a seal with a plastic ring around its neck, while Mousehold impressed with its Save Our Oceans mural. 

Both artworks are now in an online exhibition competing with schools across the UK to win a £5,000 playground makeover.

Sidestrand Hall school Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture

Sidestrand Hall school Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture made from hundreds of plastic bottle tops from above. - Credit: Composite Prime

Mousehold Kestrel class teacher Jodie Coathup said: "The children were so excited to find out they’re finalists. 

“The idea for a sea-life theme with our 'Mousehold Mermaid', was also influenced by a local news article the children had seen about seals getting frisbees stuck around their necks."

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Smith family who are appealing for help finding a home in the Sheringham area after the owner of

Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Two policemen watch the anti-vax protest from a distance.

Updated

Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus