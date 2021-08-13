Plight of seals inspires school art made from 4,000 plastic bottle tops

Published: 3:38 PM August 13, 2021

Plight of seals getting plastic frisbees stuck around their necks inspired school artworks. - Credit: Composite Prime

Pupils from two Norfolk schools have created thought-provoking artworks using plastic bottle tops as part of a campaign to raise awareness about plastic waste.

Sidestrand Hall School in Cromer and Mousehold Infant & Nursery School in Norwich collected a combined 3,804 bottle tops to create artworks in a nationwide competition run by recycled plastic firm Composite Prime.

Mousehold Infant & Nursery School mural Save Our Oceans, featuring the 'Mousehold Mermaid'. - Credit: Composite Prime

Sidestrand has made the top 10 finalists for its Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture, featuring a seal with a plastic ring around its neck, while Mousehold impressed with its Save Our Oceans mural.

Both artworks are now in an online exhibition competing with schools across the UK to win a £5,000 playground makeover.

Sidestrand Hall school Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture made from hundreds of plastic bottle tops from above. - Credit: Composite Prime

Mousehold Kestrel class teacher Jodie Coathup said: "The children were so excited to find out they’re finalists.

“The idea for a sea-life theme with our 'Mousehold Mermaid', was also influenced by a local news article the children had seen about seals getting frisbees stuck around their necks."