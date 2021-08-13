Plight of seals inspires school art made from 4,000 plastic bottle tops
- Credit: Composite Prime
Pupils from two Norfolk schools have created thought-provoking artworks using plastic bottle tops as part of a campaign to raise awareness about plastic waste.
Sidestrand Hall School in Cromer and Mousehold Infant & Nursery School in Norwich collected a combined 3,804 bottle tops to create artworks in a nationwide competition run by recycled plastic firm Composite Prime.
Sidestrand has made the top 10 finalists for its Riding the Wave of Hope sculpture, featuring a seal with a plastic ring around its neck, while Mousehold impressed with its Save Our Oceans mural.
Both artworks are now in an online exhibition competing with schools across the UK to win a £5,000 playground makeover.
Mousehold Kestrel class teacher Jodie Coathup said: "The children were so excited to find out they’re finalists.
“The idea for a sea-life theme with our 'Mousehold Mermaid', was also influenced by a local news article the children had seen about seals getting frisbees stuck around their necks."