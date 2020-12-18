Striking image of NHS nurse wins student art competition

Published: 12:33 PM December 18, 2020

Striking image of a NHS nurse by Grace Gascoyne, from Cromer Academy. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A Cromer student’s powerful and moving image of a NHS nurse has won a Christmas art competition run by a Norfolk and Suffolk multi-academy trust.

Students and staff from across the Inspiration Trust family of 14 schools showcased their impressive art skills.

Grace Gascoyne, from Cromer Academy, impressed judges with her moving portrait of an NHS nurse wearing a face mask.

Turtle painting by Guste Ziulpaite from Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Meanwhile Guste Ziulpaite, a Year 1 student at Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich, was selected the primary school winner for a painting of a turtle.

Judges from across the schools had the hard job of deciding the competition finalists. The overall winners were then chosen by Dame Rachel de Souza, departing trust chief executive, who was this week appointed the new children’s commission for England.

Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust. - Credit: Tom Barnes

She said: "The talent and creativity our young people have shown has been truly inspirational, it made choosing a winner very challenging."

Both winners received an art equipment pack and a creative workshop for their schools to help them continue their passion for art.