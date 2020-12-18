Striking image of NHS nurse wins student art competition
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
A Cromer student’s powerful and moving image of a NHS nurse has won a Christmas art competition run by a Norfolk and Suffolk multi-academy trust.
Students and staff from across the Inspiration Trust family of 14 schools showcased their impressive art skills.
Grace Gascoyne, from Cromer Academy, impressed judges with her moving portrait of an NHS nurse wearing a face mask.
Meanwhile Guste Ziulpaite, a Year 1 student at Charles Darwin Primary Academy in Norwich, was selected the primary school winner for a painting of a turtle.
Judges from across the schools had the hard job of deciding the competition finalists. The overall winners were then chosen by Dame Rachel de Souza, departing trust chief executive, who was this week appointed the new children’s commission for England.
She said: "The talent and creativity our young people have shown has been truly inspirational, it made choosing a winner very challenging."
You may also want to watch:
Both winners received an art equipment pack and a creative workshop for their schools to help them continue their passion for art.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions
- 2 GP surgery closes after member of staff at sister site gets Covid
- 3 'I can’t have it on my conscience' - Pub closes over Covid worries
- 4 Holidaymaker died after 'misadventure' on River Bure boat
- 5 Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration
- 6 Norfolk and Waveney expected to stay in Tier 2 as government announces review
- 7 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
- 8 Norfolk headteacher to leave for prestigious school in Singapore
- 9 Discount book store opens in city centre
- 10 Hundreds of bookings cancelled as pub shuts for Christmas