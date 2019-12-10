No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images Archant

Gone are the days when pupils could just bring in a pound and dress down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A young woman with a fresh nose piercing. Picture: Getty Images A young woman with a fresh nose piercing. Picture: Getty Images

For Cromer Academy has given its students a list of 19 rules to follow when choosing what to wear on non uniform days.

The rules include clothes not likely to be viewed as: offensive, revealing, sexually provocative, or have any political or otherwise contentious slogans.

Simon Burton Pye, who was sent an email from the school on December 6, said: "In a week when there would seem to be so much political incorrectness in this world, I received an amendment to the uniform policy from Cromer Academy.

"I assume this is to ensure the forthcoming mufti day is politically correct in all areas. I expect the day will come when another caveat may be; students can no longer wear gender specific clothing.

Little kid boy with eye glasses walking from the school. Picture: Getty Images. Little kid boy with eye glasses walking from the school. Picture: Getty Images.

"Quite sad that in this day and age Cromer Academy is in a position where this instruction to parents and carers is required to enable a school mufti day."

The uniform policy was sent to parents ahead of its Christmas jumper day taking place on December 12.

The email said: "Please find attached, an amendment to our uniform policy which covers dress code expectations for non-uniform days. Can you please ensure your child follows the dress code."

"Donations of £1 are going towards a local charity - Little Lifts which provides treatment boxes to ladies undergoing cancer treatment for breast cancer.

Two Teenage Girls. Picture: Getty Images Two Teenage Girls. Picture: Getty Images

"Your ongoing support is appreciated."

A spokesperson from Cromer Academy said: "In the past parents have asked us to provide information and guidance around what clothing can be worn during non-uniform days.

"As we have a non-uniform day soon, we have amended our uniform policy to include this information."

The full list of rules is as follows:

1. No hooped or dangly earrings

2. No nose rings

3. Hats may be worn around site but not while indoors

4. Clothes should be appropriate for a professional school environment. For this, we use the definition laid down in the staff dress code policy so that students and adults are held to the same standard.

5. No offensive clothing

6. No revealing clothing

7. No sexually provocative clothing

8. No clothing that distracts

9. No clothing that causes embarrassment

10. No clothing that gives rise to misunderstanding

11. No political slogans

You may also want to watch:

12. No contentious slogans

13. Nothing discriminatory

14. Nothing culturally sensitive

15. No clothing that incites

16. No clothing that intimidates

17. Nothing that breaks health and safety regulations

18. No clothes that impede the ability to carry out their studies

19. The final decision on the suitability of clothes and their compliance with this policy is down to the headteacher.