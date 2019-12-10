Search

Advanced search

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

PUBLISHED: 13:39 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 10 December 2019

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Archant

Gone are the days when pupils could just bring in a pound and dress down.

A young woman with a fresh nose piercing. Picture: Getty ImagesA young woman with a fresh nose piercing. Picture: Getty Images

For Cromer Academy has given its students a list of 19 rules to follow when choosing what to wear on non uniform days.

The rules include clothes not likely to be viewed as: offensive, revealing, sexually provocative, or have any political or otherwise contentious slogans.

Simon Burton Pye, who was sent an email from the school on December 6, said: "In a week when there would seem to be so much political incorrectness in this world, I received an amendment to the uniform policy from Cromer Academy.

"I assume this is to ensure the forthcoming mufti day is politically correct in all areas. I expect the day will come when another caveat may be; students can no longer wear gender specific clothing.

Little kid boy with eye glasses walking from the school. Picture: Getty Images.Little kid boy with eye glasses walking from the school. Picture: Getty Images.

"Quite sad that in this day and age Cromer Academy is in a position where this instruction to parents and carers is required to enable a school mufti day."

The uniform policy was sent to parents ahead of its Christmas jumper day taking place on December 12.

The email said: "Please find attached, an amendment to our uniform policy which covers dress code expectations for non-uniform days. Can you please ensure your child follows the dress code."

"Donations of £1 are going towards a local charity - Little Lifts which provides treatment boxes to ladies undergoing cancer treatment for breast cancer.

Two Teenage Girls. Picture: Getty ImagesTwo Teenage Girls. Picture: Getty Images

"Your ongoing support is appreciated."

A spokesperson from Cromer Academy said: "In the past parents have asked us to provide information and guidance around what clothing can be worn during non-uniform days.

"As we have a non-uniform day soon, we have amended our uniform policy to include this information."

The full list of rules is as follows:

1. No hooped or dangly earrings

2. No nose rings

3. Hats may be worn around site but not while indoors

4. Clothes should be appropriate for a professional school environment. For this, we use the definition laid down in the staff dress code policy so that students and adults are held to the same standard.

5. No offensive clothing

6. No revealing clothing

7. No sexually provocative clothing

8. No clothing that distracts

9. No clothing that causes embarrassment

10. No clothing that gives rise to misunderstanding

11. No political slogans

You may also want to watch:

12. No contentious slogans

13. Nothing discriminatory

14. Nothing culturally sensitive

15. No clothing that incites

16. No clothing that intimidates

17. Nothing that breaks health and safety regulations

18. No clothes that impede the ability to carry out their studies

19. The final decision on the suitability of clothes and their compliance with this policy is down to the headteacher.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Citrus oil - Greater Anglia’s secret ingredient to get its new trains back on track

Greater Anglia using citrus oil to improve the running of their trains. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme/Getty images/iStockphoto.

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists