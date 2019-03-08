Failing independent school forced to move three times in seven months

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's former premises in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The independent school, which has since moved, has been criticised by Ofsted inspectors again in a monitoring report. Picture: Submitted Submitted

The latest damning report into a Norfolk independent school reveals it has been forced to move three times in the past seven months.

The Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, where Cre8 Futures Learning Centre has been based. It was due to move again in May, according to its most recent Ofsted report. Picture: Google The Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, where Cre8 Futures Learning Centre has been based. It was due to move again in May, according to its most recent Ofsted report. Picture: Google

A monitoring inspection at Cre8 Futures Learning Centre in Great Yarmouth, which was rated inadequate by Ofsted in November 2018, said it is still failing to meet a string of independent school standards and that "there is no clear capacity in the senior leadership and management of the school" to bring about improvements.

The school educates children with social, emotional and mental health needs and charges annual fees of up to £40,000.

A full inspection by Ofsted in October was critical of many aspects of the school, even down to the accuracy of staffs' job descriptions.

Immediately following the inspection Norfolk County Council instructed the school to move from its premises at ABC Wharf in Southgates Road due to safeguarding issues around its quayside location.

After initialling moving to Horatio House near Lowestoft it has moved twice more - to the head office of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust and then to the Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth.

It was due to move again to more suitable premises in May.

In the monitoring report, published on Wednesday, Ofsted inspectors said the school's improvement journey had begun but progress was "far too slow" and that much of the burden had been placed on its "overwhelmed" headteacher.

Inspectors said the quality of teaching, learning and assessment was not yet good, although the curriculum policy has been updated and further work is ongoing to ensure the school caters sufficiently to pupils' varying ages, needs and abilities.

They added: "Leaders acknowledge further work needs to take place."

The monitoring report said teachers' knowledge of their safeguarding responsibilities had improved and that they had been trained on local issues including "county lines" drug dealing.

It also said the school had improved its record-keeping on incidents of poor behaviour and solutions and that a staffing restructure had removed "very real dangers to pupils' safety" identified in the full inspection.

According to Ofsted the school has six pupils on its roll.

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre was approached for comment.