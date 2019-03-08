Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Failing independent school forced to move three times in seven months

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 June 2019

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's former premises in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The independent school, which has since moved, has been criticised by Ofsted inspectors again in a monitoring report. Picture: Submitted

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's former premises in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The independent school, which has since moved, has been criticised by Ofsted inspectors again in a monitoring report. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

The latest damning report into a Norfolk independent school reveals it has been forced to move three times in the past seven months.

The Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, where Cre8 Futures Learning Centre has been based. It was due to move again in May, according to its most recent Ofsted report. Picture: GoogleThe Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, where Cre8 Futures Learning Centre has been based. It was due to move again in May, according to its most recent Ofsted report. Picture: Google

You may also want to watch:

A monitoring inspection at Cre8 Futures Learning Centre in Great Yarmouth, which was rated inadequate by Ofsted in November 2018, said it is still failing to meet a string of independent school standards and that "there is no clear capacity in the senior leadership and management of the school" to bring about improvements.

The school educates children with social, emotional and mental health needs and charges annual fees of up to £40,000.

A full inspection by Ofsted in October was critical of many aspects of the school, even down to the accuracy of staffs' job descriptions.

Immediately following the inspection Norfolk County Council instructed the school to move from its premises at ABC Wharf in Southgates Road due to safeguarding issues around its quayside location.

After initialling moving to Horatio House near Lowestoft it has moved twice more - to the head office of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust and then to the Old Vicarage in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth.

It was due to move again to more suitable premises in May.

In the monitoring report, published on Wednesday, Ofsted inspectors said the school's improvement journey had begun but progress was "far too slow" and that much of the burden had been placed on its "overwhelmed" headteacher.

Inspectors said the quality of teaching, learning and assessment was not yet good, although the curriculum policy has been updated and further work is ongoing to ensure the school caters sufficiently to pupils' varying ages, needs and abilities.

They added: "Leaders acknowledge further work needs to take place."

The monitoring report said teachers' knowledge of their safeguarding responsibilities had improved and that they had been trained on local issues including "county lines" drug dealing.

It also said the school had improved its record-keeping on incidents of poor behaviour and solutions and that a staffing restructure had removed "very real dangers to pupils' safety" identified in the full inspection.

According to Ofsted the school has six pupils on its roll.

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre was approached for comment.

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

‘Gordon Ramsay would have a field day’ - The Old Feathers at Framingham Pigot food review

Trio of fish at The Old Feathers

Farm lifts lid on depression after father takes  his own life

Manor Farm in Fundenhall will be part of the Open Farm Sunday and will be raising money for Mind. Carrie Burridge with her husband Jonny and sons, Jenson and Ayrton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘I was only mayor for two days and I was drunk for the two days’ - Norwich City’s Kenny McLean on his spell as Mayor of Norwich

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich's City Hall. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Gordon Ramsay would have a field day’ - The Old Feathers at Framingham Pigot food review

Trio of fish at The Old Feathers

Barrister in dog noise dispute recorded ‘barking, yelping and whining’ on iPhone

Sharon Tidnam has been convicted of offences relating to noise from her kennels at Topcroft Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists