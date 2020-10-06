Year 10s at school with ‘handful’ of coronavirus cases to stay at home

Litcham School Year 10s are to keep working from home after "a handful" of positive Covid cases. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

Year 10 students at a mid Norfolk school will keep learning from home until at least next week after “a handful” of coronavirus cases were found.

The first case of Covid-19 at Litcham School was confirmed on September 28, and the secondary section of the school was closed for a deep clean on Monday, October 5.

Although other year groups returned to class on Tuesday, all Year 10s have been told they should work remotely until next week. Some - those who tested positive or who came into contact with them - are self-isolating for 14 days.

Robert Martlew, headteacher of Litcham School, which teaches reception through to year 11, said the safety of students and staff remained their “top priority”.

Mr Martlew said: “We are continuing to work closely with Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England regarding a handful of positive cases of Covid-19, related to our year 10 cohort.

“I would like to reassure parents and students that we continue to take all steps necessary to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 at the school based on a thorough risk assessment, which has been agreed with professionals at Public Health England and Public Health Norfolk.”

The school has not confirmed exactly how many positive cases there have been.

Mr Martlew added: “We have informed [parents of Year 10s] that the school has decided to ask all of this year group to continue working from home, using remote learning plans, for the remainder of the week.

“This is for operational reasons and to enable the school to put in place the remote learning systems which will ensure it can continue to run effectively. It means all year 10 students will be asked to continue working from home this week including those who have been asked to isolate and those who have not.”

Mr Martlew said year 10s who were not required to self-isolate should be able to return to school on October 12, but others would remain at home.

He said: “The group of year 10 students identified as close contacts of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been contacted directly and asked to isolate for 14 days.”