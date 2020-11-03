Search

High school open for all students after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:12 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 03 November 2020

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech Picture: Google

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech Picture: Google

Staff and students are being asked to attend school as normal after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech, was informed last night that a Year 11 student has tested positive for the virus.

Deputy headteacher Tom Duce said the student displayed symptoms and tested whilst away from school during the half term break.

“Public Health England has advised us that no further action is required at this time because the student had not recently been in school, and that no student or member of staff needs to isolate,” he said. “Marshland remains open for all year groups and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Pupils have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Parents have also been written to today with advice on how they can support their child if they display symptoms.

