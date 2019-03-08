School to stay closed for third day following flood damage

A primary school is to remain closed for a third day as it recovers from flood damage.

Costessey Primary School, in Three Mile Lane, Costessey, has announced it will remain closed tomorrow [Wednesday, October 9] as it is still without power following damage caused during Sunday's heavy rain.

Posting a notice on primary's Facebook page, Mrs Lawson, the school principal, said: "Despite [engineers] best efforts, we are still without power.

"We are awaiting further parts and a considerable amount of work is still needed to reconnect the power supply to the school.

"As a result we are saddened to inform you that the school will remain closed tomorrow Wednesday 9th October.

"Please be reassured that we really are doing all we can to get the school back up and running, as we understand the disruption this must be causing to your families."