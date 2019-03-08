Search

Advanced search

School to stay closed for third day following flood damage

PUBLISHED: 15:30 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 08 October 2019

Costessey Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Costessey Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Archant

A primary school is to remain closed for a third day as it recovers from flood damage.

Costessey Primary School, in Three Mile Lane, Costessey, has announced it will remain closed tomorrow [Wednesday, October 9] as it is still without power following damage caused during Sunday's heavy rain.

You may also want to watch:

Posting a notice on primary's Facebook page, Mrs Lawson, the school principal, said: "Despite [engineers] best efforts, we are still without power.

"We are awaiting further parts and a considerable amount of work is still needed to reconnect the power supply to the school.

"As a result we are saddened to inform you that the school will remain closed tomorrow Wednesday 9th October.

"Please be reassured that we really are doing all we can to get the school back up and running, as we understand the disruption this must be causing to your families."

Most Read

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Fifth arrest over Thetford killing

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Car runs red light at notorious junction

Dashcam footage has shown a driver suddenly run a red light at an accident hotpsot on at A12 in Lowestoft.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists