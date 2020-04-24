Search

Village primary school to open new nursery

PUBLISHED: 12:23 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 24 April 2020

Corton Primary School pupils enjoying activities. The school on The Street, Corton is set to open a new nursery in September 2020. Picture: Corton Primary School

Archant

A village primary school is set to extend its provision by opening a new nursery later this year.

A new nursery class will be unveiled at Corton Primary School this September – and parents can apply for places for their children now.

Admitting it was “exciting news” a spokesman for the school on The Street, Corton said: “Corton Primary is excited to announce that they are to open a Nursery this year!”

“Three and four-year-olds will be able to go to ‘big school’ in September 2020.”

Headteacher Nicola Rowland said: “We are constantly receiving requests regarding a nursery provision, so we are delighted that our new Nursery will be open this September.

“Parents and children will have the opportunity to be part of our Corton family.

“Children will also have access to specialist services if required.”

Parents and carers are encouraged to visit the school’s website and Facebook/Twitter page “to get a feel for our school and the wonderful things we do.”

Mrs Rowland added: “Places are available for children who are three and four-years-old, but we are also wanting to hear from parents whose children turn three over the coming year.

“Unfortunately, the current situation with the social distancing restrictions means that we are unable to invite parents, carers and children into school to look around at present.

“However please contact the school office, which is still open, to discuss your child’s place.”

Contact the school on 01502 730596 or email office@corton.suffolk.sch.uk

