Principal retiring after 24 years rising through ranks at college

A principal who spent 24 years rising through the ranks at her college is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Corrienne Peasgood began working at City College Norwich in 1998 as a part-time plumbing lecturer, having previously started her own business.

But as her education career progressed, she worked her way through the ranks at the college before taking over as principal in 2012.

During her decade in charge at the college, which has also seen her take on the role of chief executive, she has overseen a raft of changes and advancements to the campus.

Her belief in collaborative work during her time in charge led to the college merging with Paston College in 2017 and in 2020 taking on the Easton campus of the former Easton and Otley College.

She has also overseen several multi-million pound upgrades to campus facilities, including the opening of a £5.7m creative arts building in 2013, a £2.5m centre for students with profound and multiple learning difficulties in 2014 and most recently an £11.4m digitech factory, opening in October.

Ms Peasgood said: "It’s been a real privilege to lead the college over the past 10 years, working with an incredible team of teaching and support staff who are so committed to providing the best learning opportunities and outcomes for our students and employer partners.

“When I took on the role of principal, I knew we were entering an important period of change for the college – but I didn’t realise just how much change was coming our way with three Ofsted inspections, two college mergers, and managing the impact of a global pandemic on our students’ learning.”

Andrew Barnes, chairman of governors, said: “During her tenure, the College has merged successfully with Paston and Easton Colleges, received three successive good Ofsted inspection ratings, and maintained a sound financial position.

"The college is set up well for the future and we look forward to implementing our new five-year strategy which the governors have worked with Corrienne to plan."

Ms Peasgood's decade at the helm at the college and services to construction skills and safeguarding saw her made an OBE in 2020.



