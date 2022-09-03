News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former City College principal lands presidential role

David Hannant

Published: 10:32 AM September 3, 2022
City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood. Picture: Nick Butcher

Corrienne Peasgood has been appointed president of the Association of Colleges - Credit: Nick Butcher

The retiring principal of City College Norwich has landed a key role at the Association of Colleges.

Corrienne Peasgood, who stepped down as college principal and chief executive at the end of the 2021/22 academic year, has been appointed president of the national organisation.

The new post will see her take on an ambassadorial role at the association, which represents colleges and other higher education bodies through campaigning and lobbying policy-makers.

The former plumbing lecturer said: "It is an honour and privilege to take on the role of AoC president from Sally Dicketts.

"I firmly believe in the importance of a strong further education sector voice and look part to playing my part in that over the next year.

"As always, there are many challenges to be faced and I will support colleges and the AoC in ensuring we get the best outcomes for our students, staff and sector."

She retired from CCN after 26 years earlier this year and has been succeeded by Jerry White, who was most recently her vice principal.

