News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Primary school praised for 'calm and orderly environment'

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2022
Staff and pupils from Corpusty Primary School celebrate after earning a favourable Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils from Corpusty Primary School celebrate after earning a favourable Ofsted inspection - Credit: Corpusty Primary School

A village primary school is celebrating after earning praise from Ofsted for its "calm and orderly environment".

Corpusty Primary School was visited just before the summer holidays, with inspectors spending two days observing lessons and the overall school environment.

And inspectors were pleased with what they saw, rating the school as "good" in all areas.

It comes after the school's last inspection, in 2017, saw it rated as requiring improvements.

Jacqui Lound, the school's headteacher, said: "I am thrilled that inspectors recognised the care, knowledge and skill of the tremendous staff team at Corpusty, who work to create a very special village school community where the curriculum is tailored to every child's needs.

"We are a friendly, kind and caring community where children enjoy their learning and work hard.

"I am pleased this has been seen and reported by Ofsted at their recent visit and I am proud of all the children and every member of staff."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

cakes at east harling bakery in norfolk

Food and Drink

People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall.

Country house hotel with award-winning restaurant named among best in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon