Primary school praised for 'calm and orderly environment'

A village primary school is celebrating after earning praise from Ofsted for its "calm and orderly environment".

Corpusty Primary School was visited just before the summer holidays, with inspectors spending two days observing lessons and the overall school environment.

And inspectors were pleased with what they saw, rating the school as "good" in all areas.

It comes after the school's last inspection, in 2017, saw it rated as requiring improvements.

Jacqui Lound, the school's headteacher, said: "I am thrilled that inspectors recognised the care, knowledge and skill of the tremendous staff team at Corpusty, who work to create a very special village school community where the curriculum is tailored to every child's needs.

"We are a friendly, kind and caring community where children enjoy their learning and work hard.

"I am pleased this has been seen and reported by Ofsted at their recent visit and I am proud of all the children and every member of staff."