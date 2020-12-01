Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases

Live

Published: 7:32 AM December 1, 2020

A pupil in class but many children will be learning from home due to school; closures. Picture: PA Images - Credit: PA

Schools across Norfolk have been forced to close or partially close due to coronavirus cases.

Colman Infant School, in Colman Road, Norwich, is completely shut until Monday, December 7.

Colman Junior School, on South Park Avenue, is also closed to pupils in Year 4, while the rest of school open as usual. Online learning is in place.

It comes following the announcement of other year group closures across the county.

In Norwich, Catton Grove Primary School, in Weston Road, is partially closed due to a positive Covid-19 case. The school is closed for caterpillars only, and the first day of return for these pupils is Friday, December 4. Remote Learning arrangements are in place.

Future Education, in Motum Road, is also closed till Thursday, December 10, due to a positive case of Covid-19 and reduced staff numbers. Remote learning in also place with work packs provided.

Magdalen Gates Primary School, in Bull Close Road, is providing learning via Tapestry after the closure of the Year 2 bubble, due to staff being required to self-isolate.

Outside of the city, Little Plumstead CE VA Primary School, between Great and Litle Plumstead, had a partial closure of Year 4 and 5.

St Faiths CE VC Primary School, in Manor Road, Horsham St Faith, has closed Chestnut class, unless individuals have been contacted to say otherwise. Home learning is available on Teams.

St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary School, In Gorleston, has closed its Year 5 with a date to return on Wednesday, December 2.

And Toftwood Community Junior School, near Dereham, has closed its CP3 bubble. This is also a partial school closure due to single confirmed case of Covid 19. All other classes/bubbles remain open.

Last month, prime minister Boris Johnson had said that there would be no order for schools to close at this point, but that the situation would be kept under review.

People who have symptoms including a high temperature and/or a persistent cough - along with anyone in their household - are told to self isolate.

To keep up to date with school closures, visit Norfolk County Council's website.



