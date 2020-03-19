Video

Norfolk school video to cheer people up during coronavirus goes viral

A video of pupils at Brooke Primary School has gone viral. Picture: Brooke Primary School Archant

School children dancing and singing in a video has brought smiles to people across the world.

Headteacher Alex Griffiths said the reaction to the video has been amazing. Picture: Brooke Primary School Headteacher Alex Griffiths said the reaction to the video has been amazing. Picture: Brooke Primary School

The video of Brooke Primary School pupils busting some moves has been watched over 125,000 times on Facebook, with viewers tuning in from as far afield as Australia.

In it, the children sing along to My Lighthouse by Rend Collective in the playground while dancing in a bid to bring about some positivity during the coronavirus outbreak.

Headteacher Alex Griffiths said: “The reaction has been amazing. I Iost a lot of sleep last night due to the adrenaline of all the likes and shares that the video has generated internationally.

“We genuinely only did it for some of our local friends here in the village. The children are absolutely amazed and delighted that it has made such a difference, and it has kept spirits and positivity high in school over such a difficult week.”