Search

Advanced search

Video

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 07:26 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 18 November 2020

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Archant

Another of Norfolk’s schools has had to completely close after coronavirus cases and a need for staff to self-isolate meant it could not safely open.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston is the fifth school in Norfolk which is currently completely closed.

Earlier this week, the East Anglian Way school had told parents that Public Health England and the Norfolk Outbreak Team had directed early years foundation stage, years one and year two self-isolate following an outbreak within these classes.

Years three to six were remaining in school, but parents and carers were sent a letter on Tuesday announcing that a “significant” number of staff had been told by the Track and Trace app to self-isolate.

That mean the school did not have enough staff to keep the remaining year groups open and operate safely over the next two weeks.

So the school has closed to all children from today (Wednesday, November 18) until Monday, November 30.

Other schools which are currently shut to all pupils are Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea, Kenninghall Primary School and St Faiths Church of England School in Horsham St Faith.

MORE: Covid cases at 106 Norfolk schools

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City superfan Etty Smith, mother of Delia, dies aged 100

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND