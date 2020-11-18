Video

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View. Archant

Another of Norfolk’s schools has had to completely close after coronavirus cases and a need for staff to self-isolate meant it could not safely open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston is the fifth school in Norfolk which is currently completely closed.

Earlier this week, the East Anglian Way school had told parents that Public Health England and the Norfolk Outbreak Team had directed early years foundation stage, years one and year two self-isolate following an outbreak within these classes.

Years three to six were remaining in school, but parents and carers were sent a letter on Tuesday announcing that a “significant” number of staff had been told by the Track and Trace app to self-isolate.

That mean the school did not have enough staff to keep the remaining year groups open and operate safely over the next two weeks.

So the school has closed to all children from today (Wednesday, November 18) until Monday, November 30.

Other schools which are currently shut to all pupils are Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea, Kenninghall Primary School and St Faiths Church of England School in Horsham St Faith.

MORE: Covid cases at 106 Norfolk schools