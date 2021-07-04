Are you in favour of giving your children the Covid vaccine?

Poll

Published: 9:34 AM July 4, 2021

Nine in 10 parents approved of Covid jabs for children in ONS survey. - Credit: PA

Nine in 10 parents of school-age pupils say they favour giving their children a Covid vaccine if it is available, according to a national survey.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) study of more than 4,400 parents in England with children under the age of 16 found that 88pc said they would definitely or probably agree to vaccinate their child, with just 12pc saying they would not favour vaccination.

The most common reasons given by parents firmly against vaccination were a perceived lack of research, wanting more information on the long-term side effects and concerns about vaccine safety and side effects.

UK regulators approved the use of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds at the start of June, but a final decision is pending from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which is expected to advise the government later this summer.

The latest data available for Norfolk, for the last week of May, shows 34 pupils were absent from school with confirmed Covid and 106 had been sent home suspected of having the virus.

