High school sends home 65 students after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 18:12 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 24 September 2020

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk high school has sent home scores of pupils and three members of staff following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn confirmed on Thursday it had sent 65 of its 280 year eight pupils home, as well as the staff members following advice from Public Health England.

Those isolating have been told they will not been allowed to return to school until a week on Monday.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said: “The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home, but the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“We know that parents may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

