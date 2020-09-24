High school sends home 65 students after coronavirus case

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

A Norfolk high school has sent home scores of pupils and three members of staff following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn confirmed on Thursday it had sent 65 of its 280 year eight pupils home, as well as the staff members following advice from Public Health England.

Those isolating have been told they will not been allowed to return to school until a week on Monday.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said: “The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home, but the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“We know that parents may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

You may also want to watch: