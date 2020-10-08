High school pupils self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case

Framingham Earl High School where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Adrian S Pye/Geograph Adrian S Pye/Geograph

Students at a Norfolk high school have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

A small number of pupils at Framingham Earl High School, who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive, are now learning from home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

The school, which has 781 pupils and is run by the Sapientia Education Trust academy trust, said it had been advised by Public Health England of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Parents were informed of the confirmed case, though most pupils are unaffected by the case and are continuing to attend school as normal.

Framingham Earl High School. Picture: Mike Page Framingham Earl High School. Picture: Mike Page

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust, said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England and we are following their protocols and advice.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything in our power to deal with the situation as calmly and efficiently as possible to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our staff and students.

“The small number of pupils who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have been informed and they will now self-isolate for 14-days.

“The school remains open and pupils should continue to attend as normal unless they display symptoms or have been notified that they should self-isolate.”

The school is one of a number that have had to deal with confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst either staff or students.

Year 10 students at Litcham School in mid-Norfolk are learning from home until at least next week after “a handful” of coronavirus cases were found.

The first case of Covid-19 at the school was confirmed on September 28, and the secondary section of the school was closed for a deep clean on Monday, October 5.

A group of 50 children at Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy – part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust – are being kept off school after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Two year groups at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft are also being kept off school for 10 days after two pupils tested positive.

Meanwhile Year 11 students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy were last week told not to attend school for 10 days after a pupil tested Covid-19 positive.