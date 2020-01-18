Search

Controversy over bid for new primary school

18 January, 2020 - 06:30
How the new Gayton Primary School could look. Pic: NPS.

NPS

The level of objection to plans for a new primary school means councillors could need to visit the site before deciding whether it gets the go-ahead.

NPS Group has submitted plans for a replacement 210-place primary school and 52-place nursery in Gayton.

Norfolk County Council has earmarked a parcel of land for the development in the west Norfolk between Springvale and Rowan Drive to the west and West Hall Farm to the east.

The one-form entry school would be arranged into two zones - one containing the classrooms and the other holding the library, assembly hall, reheat kitchen and administrative space.

It would replace the existing school in Lynn Road, which currently caters for 148 pupils.

The proposal is due to be discussed at a meeting of the county council's planning (regulatory) committee next Friday - but a decision on whether to grant permission will not be taken just yet.

The new school bid has had 18 letters of support.

Reasons for backing it include that the current school is too cramped, that the new site is in a central location, so children can walk or cycle to school, and that a new school will mean more up-to-date facilities for youngsters.

However, there have also been 10 letters of objection. They have raised concerns about access and extra traffic.

Gayton Parish Council voted to approve the plans, but does have concerns over access, parking and loss of green space.

They wrote to County Hall stating: "The council knows that the village is in desperate need of a new school but do not wish to upset the lives of other parishioners in the process.

"This is a substantial project, much needed, that will affect the lives of a considerable number of residents now and in the future.

"The council hopes that the planning committee will take on board all of the concerns that have been raised and they can be addressed so that the project is talked about favourably for years to come."

At Friday's meeting, officers will ask county councillors whether they want to visit the site ahead of a future meeting where a decision will be taken.

Back in 2017, a site off Back Street was identified for a new school, but was dropped at the planning stage after flood concerns were raised.

