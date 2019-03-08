Student newspaper score eight nominations for prestigious national awards

Concrete gained eight nominations for the SPANC19 awards. Picture: Megan Baynes Archant

The University of East Anglia’s student newspaper was recognised as one of the best in the country after shortlists for the Student Publication Association awards were announced on Sunday.

The newspaper, run by students at the university, received eight nominations across seven categories, beating nearly 1,000 other entries from student journalists across the country.

Roo Pitt and Matthew Nixon were both nominated for Best Student Photographer with Mr Nixon also shortlisted for Best Comment or Opinion piece, while Chloe Holcroft was nominated for Best Human Rights Story.

Jess Barrett was shortlisted for Best Feature and Shannon McDonagh was shortlisted for Best News Story.

The publication as a whole recieved two nominations, Best Website and Best Newspaper Design.

The winners of the SPA awards will be announced at the organisation’s national conference in York on April 6.

The Student Publication Association is a voluntary-run non-profit organisation which supports, develops and recognises student journalism in the United Kingdom and Ireland.