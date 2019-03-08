Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Student newspaper score eight nominations for prestigious national awards

PUBLISHED: 18:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 18 March 2019

Concrete gained eight nominations for the SPANC19 awards. Picture: Megan Baynes

Concrete gained eight nominations for the SPANC19 awards. Picture: Megan Baynes

Archant

The University of East Anglia’s student newspaper was recognised as one of the best in the country after shortlists for the Student Publication Association awards were announced on Sunday.

The newspaper, run by students at the university, received eight nominations across seven categories, beating nearly 1,000 other entries from student journalists across the country.

Roo Pitt and Matthew Nixon were both nominated for Best Student Photographer with Mr Nixon also shortlisted for Best Comment or Opinion piece, while Chloe Holcroft was nominated for Best Human Rights Story.

Jess Barrett was shortlisted for Best Feature and Shannon McDonagh was shortlisted for Best News Story.

The publication as a whole recieved two nominations, Best Website and Best Newspaper Design.

The winners of the SPA awards will be announced at the organisation’s national conference in York on April 6.

The Student Publication Association is a voluntary-run non-profit organisation which supports, develops and recognises student journalism in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists