Hundreds take part in glow up walk for cancer charities

Parents, staff, and pupils donned their brightest clothes and glow sticks as they walked in aid of local cancer charities.

Members of the Coltishall Primary School community took part in the ‘Glow up Walk’ on October 14, walking three miles along the Bure Valley Railway from Coltishall to Wroxham.

Nearly 300 people completed the walk in aid of The Big C at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Star Throwers, a Wymondham-based charity - with the final figure raised set to be around £1000.

These charities were selected as both a parent and staff member are currently having treatment for cancer - and last year, a member of their community died following a diagnosis.

The walk was spearheaded by the deputy head of the school, Sara Ward, who was inspired by Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk, which takes place in Norwich.

However, with a £15 sign-up fee for the event, she wanted to offer a free event - due to how everyone is feeling the pinch on their finances.

Mrs Ward was blown away by the response to the event: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the reaction, I never expected to get nearly 300 people to come along.

“It highlights the community spirit in Coltishall, how everyone can get behind something and support it.”

Once they came to the end of the walk, people were transported back to the school by Wroxham’s Wrights Coaches, who offered their vehicles free of charge.

The event was also helped by Friends of Coltishall primary school, a committee group that supports the school with fundraising events throughout the year.

Hannah Harman is both a committee member and parent, with two of her children attending the Coltishall.

Ms Harman believes the walks highlight the best the community has to show.

“It really nice that we can show our support for those families,” she said.

“We all had a difficult time over the last few years and our school is very good at putting others before ourselves.

“We have school values and we are very good and going above or beyond for people less fortunate, and this walk is a great example of that - It showcases that even though we had a really difficult few years, we can still come together to support those in need.”