Hundreds of pupils take on first ever Colour 5k

Around 600 children from secondary schools across Norfolk took part in the first ever Colour 5K as part of the Norfolk School Games at Colney Park, Norwich.

Friday’s event brought together pupils from Years 7-11 to take part in five 1K laps, and at the completion of each lap they were pelted with a different colour paint to show off each lap completed. Along the way, the children ran through a colour cannon, and at the end of the run they enjoyed a colour extravaganza where they got to throw paint in the air.

The event was managed by Inspire Races in Cringleford, and a warm up was provided by Mr Dod who took the youngsters through a range of stretches and dance mvoes to get them warmed up before the run was officially started by two-time Olympian Paul Evans.

More information can be found at www.norfolkschoolgames.co.uk, along with the results from the other events that have taken place during this week’s Winter School Games.