WATCH: Norwich primary school flooded by heavy rainfall

PUBLISHED: 19:52 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:52 07 October 2019

Colman Junior School. Photo: Google

Colman Junior School. Photo: Google

Archant

Floods have wreaked havoc in a Norwich primary school.

Colman Junior School has faced flooding in its reception, library and school office following severe rainfall across the country over the weekend and into Monday.

Staff at the school warned people to avoid the reception area until the water has cleared.

You may also want to watch:

In a tweet it said: "Please note that the Colman Junior School reception, library and school office have flooded due to the severe rainfall.

"Please refrain from entering the school that way tomorrow unless it's necessary. The office can still help with queries via telephone or email. Thank you."

In a video posted on Twitter, a coating of water can be seen throughout the floors of the library and school office.

The school has remained open.

