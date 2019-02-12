Search

Head of Norwich infant school steps down

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 01 March 2019

Colman Infant School headteacher Matthew Gamble has stepped down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The head of a Norwich school has left his role.

Matthew Gamble served his last day as headteacher of Colman Infant School on Thursday, having been at the school for less than three years.

A statement issued by the school’s governors said an interim head would serve until the end of the school year.

The statement, signed by chair of governors Helen Wardale, said: “Mr Gamble has decided to take up new professional opportunities and has stood down as headteacher of our school.

“Julie Sandford will be leading the school until the summer, in addition to her role as headteacher of Colman Junior School.

“Mrs Sandford is an experienced headteacher and we are currently working closely together to ensure that the change in leadership is as smooth as possible.

“I would like to thank Mr Gamble for his work at the school and wish him every success for the future.”

