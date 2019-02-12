Search

West Norfolk college’s ‘good’ ranking is ‘resounding endorsement’ of progress

PUBLISHED: 08:49 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 28 February 2019

The College of West Anglia, based in King's Lynn, has had its Ofsted judgement raised to 'good' following a visit by inspectors. Picture: Paul Tibbs

The College of West Anglia, based in King's Lynn, has had its Ofsted judgement raised to 'good' following a visit by inspectors. Picture: Paul Tibbs

PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

“Productive” work by leaders at a Norfolk college has helped to lift it to a “good” ranking from inspectors.

When it was last inspected in January 2017, the College of West Anglia was told by Ofsted that improvements were needed across the board.

But following a four-day inspection last month the college has had its ranking raised from “requires improvement” to “good” in all areas.

Inspectors said leaders’ “clear vision and purpose” had helped bring about positive changes, while students felt the college environment was “welcoming” and “like a big family”.

The further education college has nearly 5,000 students and apprentices studying at sites in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Cambridge, covering an area where fewer people are qualified to level three or above (A-level equivalent) than the national average.

The inspection team said the college’s leaders and governors were committed to “delivering outstanding student success and improving local economic prosperity and social mobility” with a curriculum which reflects the needs of both local and regional employers.

The report said the vast majority of students and apprentices at the college progress into employment as a result of “good provision”, including “highly relevant work experience”, while the college has built good relationships with subcontractors which “enable individuals with significant barriers to learning...to achieve qualifications and move on to better things”.

It said teachers motivated both students and apprentices well. “As a result, learners become increasingly independent and interested in their own learning.”

It also noted effective arrangements to help students overcome “physical barriers”, which helped their resilience and self-confidence.

David Pomfret, College of West Anglia principal, said Ofsted’s findings were a “resounding endorsement” of the progress made over the past two years.

“This is a fantastic college, serving a diverse community and supporting the skills needs of the economies of Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and beyond and this report recognises how well we do this,” he said.

“I am sure that parents, students and employers will be reassured and encouraged by Ofsted’s recognition of the inclusive and supportive culture at CWA.”

