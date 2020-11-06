Search

Students back Sizewell project to increase employment opportunities

PUBLISHED: 15:56 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 06 November 2020

East Coast College students with their letters backing Sizewell C for local employment opportunities. Picture: East Coast College

Archant

Engineering students at a coastal college have urged the government to “give us a future” as they call on senior figures to back the development of Sizewell C.

East Coast College students have written to Alok Sharma, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Gillian Keegan, minister for apprenticeships and skills, Peter Aldous, Waveney MP, and Thérèse Coffey, who as well as representing the Suffolk Coastal constituency is also secretary of state for work and pensions.

The letter from engineering students at the college’s Lowestoft campus also highlighted the potential for Sizewell C to create thousands of high-skilled jobs in Suffolk as well as increasing local employment opportunities to ensure more young people can stay in the region and contribute to its future.

Sizewell C is the low carbon nuclear power station being proposed for Suffolk to help the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Student Jake Lockey, 16, said: “I worry about being able to get a job, especially after coronavirus.

“I think we need to have as many opportunities as possible that give us a future here in Suffolk.”

Another student Christian Davis, 16, added: “It’s incredibly exciting that I might be able to continue my career so close to home.”

This week it emerged that nearly 5.2 per cent of the population in the East of England are out of work, compared to 4.5pc nationally.

Engineering is a hugely popular area of study at East Coast College, with 320 apprentices and 542 full-time students currently learning the skills they will need for employment in the sector.

Rachel Bunn, assistant principal for apprenticeships and employer engagement, said: “Sizewell C will be one of the biggest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the UK.

“It will provide work for thousands of high-skilled engineers in areas like digital engineering and welding as well as 1,500 apprenticeships throughout its decade-long construction, as well as 900 jobs in operation on site I understand.”

