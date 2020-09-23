How virtual open days can help you make the right choice

Are you currently aged 15 to 17? Unsure about which option is right for you next year? Perhaps you already know what career you’d like and need qualifications to get there? Virtual open days from the College of West Anglia are designed to help you choose which path to take.

Deciding what you want to do after your GCSEs is a difficult decision for anyone to make – so getting as much information as possible about what is on offer is the best way to make an informed decision to secure a bright and brilliant future. And virtual open days offered by the College of West Anglia (CWA) are a fantastic way to do just that.

CWA is one of the largest providers of education and training in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, with campuses in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Cambridge. With a wide range of courses and high levels of tutor support, CWA has an exceptional track record for developing the skills and talents of students, with courses designed to prepare you for work or university.

At CWA, students are treated as adults, making you feel independent and responsible. This is proven by the fact that you are free to wear your own clothes, allowing you to feel more comfortable and express your individuality while making new friends by studying with people from other schools and different courses.

Students have access to specialist facilities designed to ensure you learn in an environment that will prepare you for work and you will also be able to learn from industry-trained staff who will pass on their experience.

CWA virtual open days are taking place from October 29 onwards, giving students the option to drop in and find out all the information you need to make an informed decision about your future.

By attending one of the virtual open days, you will be able to find out everything you need to know about the courses you are interested in. But even if you are not quite sure about the right course for you, you’ll receive information, guidance and advice to help you decide.

Furthermore, you can book a slot to chat with tutors and find out about additional learning support, finance or travel.

CWA virtual open days also offer the possibility of exploring the grounds with a digital tour of the campuses and facilities and you can hear from current students about what life at CWA is like.

“There are so many great opportunities to get involved in,” says student Phoebe Cox. “Studying at the college is a fantastic experience and will set you up for your future career. I would say to anyone thinking about coming to CWA to attend an open day to find out more about the courses on offer.”

Jack Robins did an apprenticeship with CWA before progressing on to a professional cookery course. “CWA is a great place to study,” says Jack. “The facilities are outstanding and they have a wide range of modern equipment to use during practical sessions. The tutors are always extremely helpful and will do everything they can to accommodate your needs.”

Book your place now!