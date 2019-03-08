Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We need more women' - how children's coding classes could change the future

PUBLISHED: 18:15 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 20 June 2019

School children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

School children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Coding classes for children are encouraging young girls to enter into male-dominated technology industries.

School children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria PertusaSchool children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

At the annual Scratch Off competition at the University of East Anglia (UEA) - a day of coding masterclasses for school children - young girls are being particularly nurtured.

Dr Pam Mayhew, the event organiser and senior lecturer at the UEA, said: "We need to capture as many females as possible. We are not providing the industry with a talent pool."

You may also want to watch:

Ed Perkins, who works at Neontribe and is a judge for the competition, agreed: "Girls need to see themselves in coding and see it as somewhere they might be accepted."

School children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria PertusaSchool children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The ability to code is becoming increasingly important as technology seeps into every career path.

Steve Williams, a part-time Year 1 teacher at Drake Primary School, said: "It sees you through life and opens up a million opportunities."

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads

Children living in aftermath of Chernobyl disaster visit East Anglia

The scrapbook diary that Nastya and Anna are keeping during their stay in Britain. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists