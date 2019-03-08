'We need more women' - how children's coding classes could change the future

School children participating in coding competition at the UEA. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Coding classes for children are encouraging young girls to enter into male-dominated technology industries.

At the annual Scratch Off competition at the University of East Anglia (UEA) - a day of coding masterclasses for school children - young girls are being particularly nurtured.

Dr Pam Mayhew, the event organiser and senior lecturer at the UEA, said: "We need to capture as many females as possible. We are not providing the industry with a talent pool."

Ed Perkins, who works at Neontribe and is a judge for the competition, agreed: "Girls need to see themselves in coding and see it as somewhere they might be accepted."

The ability to code is becoming increasingly important as technology seeps into every career path.

Steve Williams, a part-time Year 1 teacher at Drake Primary School, said: "It sees you through life and opens up a million opportunities."