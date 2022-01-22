Boost for city school as Ofsted confirms good status

A Norwich school has been praised by inspectors after retaining its good Ofsted rating.

The City of Norwich School, which is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust, was visited by inspectors last month, on December 7 and 8.

And the inspectors were satisfied with what they saw - assessing the school as 'good' for the second time since its academisation in 2014.

Among the areas praised was the school's special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision, with inspectors saying pupils receive strong support and achieve well.

Jo Philpott, CNS headteacher said: "We are really pleased with the outcome of this inspection, which accurately reflects our excellence as an academy and the ambitions we hold for all of our students.

"It was particularly positive that inspectors recognised the contribution of both students and staff in the collaborate school community."

Aron Whiles, regional director for the trust in the East, said: "This is an extremely well-deserved outcome for both staff and students."