Search

Advanced search

Schools funding 'election bribe' won't solve problems, MP claims

PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 September 2019

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: PA

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Education funding cuts have "crippled" schools and forced teachers to divert energies from educating children to managing their precarious finances, a Norfolk MP has claimed.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In a debate on school funding in East Anglia, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said that since 2015 nine out of 10 schools had lost money and that overall they had seen an 8pc cut in real-terms funding, leaving some hundreds of thousands of pounds worse off.

Mr Lewis said the workforce at schools in his constituency had been "cut systematically" and the quality of service for children and parents had suffered as a result.

His comments at the debate in Westminster, attended by many of the region's MPs, came just days after the government announced an extra £14bn for schools in England between 2020 and 2023.

Earlier this week a Panorama documentary explored the impact of school funding cuts at North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth, which is facing cuts to jobs, services and resources.

Mr Lewis said the government's schools funding promise was a "one-off election bribe" which would not fully resolve the issues.

You may also want to watch:

"Schools across my constituency and the whole of East Anglia have had to go cap in hand to parents and carers, begging for help to cover basic supplies, when they should be focusing their energies on providing the best possible education," he said.

At the debate on Tuesday, shadow education minister Mike Kane said that between 2015 and 2019 Norfolk schools had lost an average of £279 per pupil from their budgets, amounting to £66.6m across the county.

Sir Henry Bellingham, North West Norfolk MP, conceded that changes to the schools funding formula had discriminated against small schools.

Sir Henry, who has worked with Mr Lewis on education funding issues, said it was "incredibly important to get the money flowing quickly" to give schools a real-terms funding rise in 2020.

"This is new, real money, now. It is incredibly important that we recognise that point," he said.

"If properly spent - and if the framework around it... is got right - can make a fundamental difference."

On Tuesday education secretary Gavin Williamson said the government was aiming for schools' funding to rise in line with inflation with faster growth in "historically underfunded" areas.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

“But for the courage of these men, everyone in the cottage would have died” - a story of heroism unearthed almost 80 years after a tragic Norfolk plane crash

Ann Cuthbert lives next to the site of a World War II crash site. In 1942 a Blenheim aircraft crashed killing all three crew on board. Ann and the landowner Richard Childerhouse will be erecting a memorial in the field for the men who died. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists