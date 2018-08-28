Search

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

PUBLISHED: 11:17 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 01 February 2019

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Parents who have children at a Norfolk academy have been sent a letter informing them a pupil has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB).

The letter from Public Health England confirmed a child at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy has contracted the disease and children who had been in contact with the affected pupil would need to be screened.

TB is an infectious disease which can cause fever and coughing but can be treated with a course of antibiotics.

The letter states the child who has TB is currently receiving treatment and is no longer infectious.

Screenings will take place at the high school on Monday, February 4.

Parents have been reassured the possibility of their child catching the infection is small.

Public Health England and Cliff Park have been contacted for comment.











