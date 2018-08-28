Search

Norfolk academy confirms pupil diagnosed with TB

PUBLISHED: 17:23 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 01 February 2019

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

An academy has confirmed one of its pupils has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) - and that children who have been in contact with the individual will need to be screened.

The letter sent to parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy. Picture: SubmittedThe letter sent to parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy. Picture: Submitted

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston were sent a letter on Thursday to inform them of the news.

The letter from Public Health England said a child at the high school had contracted the disease and it would be carrying out screenings for pupils who were identified as being at risk next week.

TB is an infectious disease which can cause fever and coughing but can be treated with a course of antibiotics.

The letter states the child who has TB is currently receiving treatment and is no longer infectious.

Screenings will take place at the high school - which teaches pupils aged 11 to 16 - on Monday, February 4.

In a statement, a spokesman for Cliff Park Ormiston Academy said: “One of our students was diagnosed with a fully treatable infection, and has returned to full health following a course of antibiotics.

“It is extremely difficult to catch this infection and it is curable and easy to treat.

“We are however working closely with Public Health England to take precautionary action and ensure the health and well-being of everyone at the school, which is of course our top priority.”

The academy insisted there had been no further cases of TB reported and reassured parents the possibility of their child catching the infection is small.

Public Health England (PHE) said it has worked closely with the public health team at Norfolk County Council, Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and the school to identify staff and pupils who have had close contact with the individual while infectious.

Dr Hamid Mahgoub, consultant in communicable disease control at PHE, explained that TB does not spread easily to others and requires close, prolonged contact with an infectious individual to catch it.

“As a precaution we are offering screening for TB to identify individuals at the school who had sufficient close contact with the person while infectious,” Mr Mahgoub said.

“If we were to find any other TB cases, people can be reassured the disease is treatable with a course of antibiotics.”

