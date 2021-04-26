Neighbouring schools to merge with new head and logo

Published: 11:09 AM April 26, 2021

New Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy logo and principal Kathryn Rutherford, who will be supported by vice principal Louise Watkins and assistant principal Phil Reid. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Two primary schools have confirmed they are set to merge after receiving the backing of parents during a consultation process.

Ormiston Cliff Park Infant Academy and Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy in Great Yarmouth will be merged to create Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy from September.

The decision follows a consultation which ran in January and February during which the overwhelming majority of people agreed with the proposals.

Leading the new school as principal will be Kathryn Rutherford, who is already the existing executive principal of both the current schools, alongside nearby Ormiston Herman Academy.

Cliff Park Infant School and Cliff Park Junior Schools. - Credit: Archant

She said: “This will allow our staff to share not just resources, but their knowledge and understanding of every pupil which comes through Cliff Park’s doors. It will also provide the pupils themselves with a positive continuity, and a supportive school environment which shepherds them all the way from the age of four through to secondary school.”

The new school has also unveiled a new logo, which will feature on uniforms.

