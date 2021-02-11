News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Students get help to bounce back from lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:13 AM February 11, 2021   
Terrington St Clement’s High School have been “doing their bit” to support pupils during National Children’s Mental Health Week

Terrington St Clement’s High School have been “doing their bit” to support pupils during National Children’s Mental Health Week. - Credit: Phil Bennell

Staff at a Norfolk secondary school have joined forces with a support charity to support the well-being of students during lockdown disruption.

The pastoral team at St Clement’s High School at Terrington, near Lynn, teamed up with the Matthew Project to ensure pupils feeling the strain are supported by its Bounce Back service.

Students across all year groups are taking part in the programme, which has a variety of techniques to help reduce stress, build coping mechanisms and encourage positivity. 

Cathryn Remmington, who delivered the training at St Clement's and works for the Matthew Project, said: "There has been such a lot of uncertainty, change and stress brought about by the pandemic. This has negatively affected young people across Norfolk.”

The programme has proved popular with pupils.

Student Daisy Stimpson said: "I found some aspects of it gave a useful insight into ways that I can develop coping strategies for difficult times, and it has also helped me to think about how others might or might not be coping throughout these stressful times."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus