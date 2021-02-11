Students get help to bounce back from lockdown

Published: 7:13 AM February 11, 2021

Terrington St Clement’s High School have been “doing their bit” to support pupils during National Children’s Mental Health Week. - Credit: Phil Bennell

Staff at a Norfolk secondary school have joined forces with a support charity to support the well-being of students during lockdown disruption.

The pastoral team at St Clement’s High School at Terrington, near Lynn, teamed up with the Matthew Project to ensure pupils feeling the strain are supported by its Bounce Back service.

Students across all year groups are taking part in the programme, which has a variety of techniques to help reduce stress, build coping mechanisms and encourage positivity.

Cathryn Remmington, who delivered the training at St Clement's and works for the Matthew Project, said: "There has been such a lot of uncertainty, change and stress brought about by the pandemic. This has negatively affected young people across Norfolk.”

The programme has proved popular with pupils.

Student Daisy Stimpson said: "I found some aspects of it gave a useful insight into ways that I can develop coping strategies for difficult times, and it has also helped me to think about how others might or might not be coping throughout these stressful times."