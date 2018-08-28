School warning after pupil approached by two men and offered a lift

The City of Norwich School on Eaton Road has issued a warning after students were approached and offered a lift by two unidentified men Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A secondary school has issued a warning after a pupil was approached by two men and asked if they wanted a lift.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened yesterday outside City of Norwich School, in Eaton Road, Norwich.

An email sent to parents by director of behaviour and welfare Jo Franklin said: “We have been alerted to an incident at the end of the school day yesterday.

“A CNS student was approached by two men in their late 20s / 30s in a silver car and asked if they wanted a lift.

“This incident has been reported to the police and we are liaising with them around follow up actions.

“We ask that parents and carers reiterate again to your children the importance of not engaging with strangers if they are approached. Please inform Norfolk Police asap if you have any concerns.”

It comes just a week after an investigation was launched after a City of Norwich School pupil was asked to get into a car by a man in a vehicle along Unthank Road.

The boy refused, and the car, which was red, pulled away.

The first incident happened on January 19.

MORE: Investigation launched after Norwich schoolboy asked to get into car by men in vehicle