New sixth form block at school given green light

City of Norwich School on Eaton Road.

A new sixth form block at a city school has been given the green light, after previous plans were withdrawn due to complaints from people living nearby.

Jo Philpott, the head of City of Norwich School.

In May, City of Norwich School on Eaton Road lodged a bid for a new sixth form and a separate dance studio.

But the school scrapped the plans after concerns were raised by locals over potential noise disturbance from the dance studio.

Now, though, a fresh bid for a sixth form block, which sees the dance studio located within the existing performing arts building instead, has been approved.

The plans also include the demolition of two existing mobile science blocks.

Prior to the demolishment, the plans say there will be “suitable and sufficient” surveys to ensure there is “no acceptable amenity harm arising to the nearby residential occupiers on Eaton Road.”

The design and access statement says the development would allow a “much-needed improvement of the existing school facilities in the form of a new sixth form block.”

If built, the sixth form block would feature three classrooms, an ICT room, a library and a study and cafe area.

Planning documents say the intention of the new single-story block is to “provide a modern and fit-for-purpose building that would complement the existing built environment of the school.”

But the new block would not increase the number of students at the school.

The school has as an overall capacity of 1,730 children with some 1,597 children recorded to be on roll as of March 2020 according to figures from the Department of Education.

It has three years to begin work on the new sixth form block before the planning permission expires.

The school, which has students between the ages of 11 and 18, converted to academy status in September 2014 and forms part of the Ormiston Academies Trust.

It also has partnerships with the London Guildhall School of Music & Drama and the Norfolk Centre for Young Musicians.

City of Norwich School and Ormiston Academies Trust have been contacted for comment.