School names new building after much-loved former headteacher

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:43 PM September 22, 2021   
Opening of new City Norwich School sixth form building

Lord Mayor of Norwich, former headteacher Dr Tom Elkins and current head Jo Philpott at opening of new City Norwich School sixth form building. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A headteacher who oversaw generations of Norwich pupils has been honoured by having a new building at his former school named after him. 

City of Norwich School (CNS) has celebrated the opening of a newly built sixth form block, named the Elkins Centre.

Following an overwhelmingly positive vote, the building has been named in honour of the school’s longest-serving former headmaster Dr Tom Elkins, who joined CNS in 1978.

Dr Tom Elkins when he retired in 2000

Dr Tom Elkins when he retired in 2000 with paintings of the previous headteachers before his time in office, dating back to 1910. - Credit: Archant

He guided the school on Eaton Road as headmaster for 22 years, as only the fifth headteacher at the school since it was founded in 1910, before retiring in 2000.

Dr Elkins was on hand to mark the opening of the state-of-the-art new facilities that feature four new classrooms, a study centre and cafe area, and will allow the school to expand its provision for A-level students.

New City of Norwich School sixth form opening

New City of Norwich School sixth form has been named after longest serving former headteacher Dr Tom Elkins. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

He joined the Lord Mayor of Norwich and more than 50 members of the CNS community, current headteacher Jo Philpott and director of sixth form Kate Nichols, who delivered impassioned speeches to mark the occasion.

Ms Philpott said: “It was a delight to welcome Dr Tom Elkins, his family, and members of the wider CNS community to join us for this happy occasion. 

Dr Tom Elkins when he retired in 2000.

Dr Tom Elkins when he retired in 2000. - Credit: Archant

“Dr Elkin’s leadership shaped and impacted on the lives of countless students and staff who remember him with respect and fondness.”

The secondary school, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust, currently supports a sixth form of 425 students, who are all heavily involved in the wider school and local community.

Across the past year hit by the pandemic, students have collected for food banks, run charity mornings and helped to drive Ofsted and government reforms in sex education, as well as achieving places at prestigious universities, apprenticeships, drama schools and conservatoires.

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road. Photo: CNS

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road.  - Credit: CNS

“The new facilities reflect the true value we place on enabling current and future students to be successful and in empowering all students,” said Ms Philpott.

Two unused dilapidated former mobile science classrooms were demolished to make way for the new building. 

However plans for a purpose-built stand-alone dance studio were scrapped after neighbours raised concerns it would be too noisy.

